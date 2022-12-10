2 Memphis Firefighters injured battling fire at Cordova apartments struck by lightning

The Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova had its second major fire in three months Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis firefighters are recovering from minor injuries Wednesday after battling a fire at an apartment complex in Cordova that was struck by lightning

The Memphis Fire Department said one firefighter was injured when part of a breezeway fell on top of him. That firefighter was taken to St. Francis - Bartlett Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The second firefighter suffered a back injury but was not taken to the hospital.

MFD said they responded to the fire at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday when the upper floors of the apartment building at the 7800 block of Racquetball Lane caught fire after being struck by lightning, but did not spread to nearby buildings.

This is the second major fire at Trinity Lakes in three months - a building at the complex caught fire in July, severely damaging 10 units.

This is also the second major apartment fire this week in the Memphis area.

MFD said 10 units were damaged in the fire Wednesday, seven of which were occupied. No civilians were injured in the fire.