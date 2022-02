Fire trucks are on the scene, and people are asked to avoid the area or expect delays if traveling that way.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters were on the scene Friday of a fire at Crosstown Concourse.

The Memphis Fire Department tweeted that they were responding about noon at the building in the 1300 block of Concourse, near Cleveland in midtown Memphis.

We are told the fire is at Pizzeria Trasimeno. Further details have not been released.

