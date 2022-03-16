Memphis Firefighters on scene of two-alarm fire on Chelsea Avenue

The Memphis Fire department said they were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Chelsea Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building near Chelsea Ave. and Warford Street.

The Memphis Fire department said they were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Chelsea Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. They requested a second alarm minutes later.

Witnesses report seeing lots of dark smoke rising above the area.

Firefighters are currently working to put out the flames.

Investigators have not said if anyone was injured.

A cause has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story and we will update as information is available.

MFD ON SCENE : Working Commercial Fire 2600blk Chelsea Ave — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) March 16, 2022

2nd Alarm Requested — Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) March 16, 2022