17-year veteran of Memphis Fire Department has died after being in ICU

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association said Tuesday Tony Caldwell, who has been in the ICU since August, had died.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — CORRECTION: The original version said the firefighters had been battling COVID-19. That has not been confirmed. We will update if more information comes in.

UPDATE 9/7/2021 - The Memphis Fire Fighters Association said Tuesday a firefighter who has been in the ICU since at least August 23rd had died.

The association did not say when 17-year veteran of MFD Tony Caldwell passed away or a cause of death. He was one of two firefighters that the Memphis Fire Fighters Association said in August were in the ICU.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said, "Words cannot express the pain and sadness that we feel over the untimely passing of one of our own, Driver Tony J. Caldwell, a dedicated member of this department for over 17 years. Known for his love for his family, his job and sports, Tony will be remembered as an awesome individual that was always there for anyone who needed him. We extend our sincere condolences and trust that God in his infinite wisdom will comfort the hearts of his beloved family, friends and the brothers and sisters of the Memphis Fire Department."

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the death of Driver Tony Caldwell, a 17 year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department and member of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association.

8/23/2021 - We've learned two members of Memphis Fire Department are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

On Memphis Fire Fighters Association 1784 Facebook page Sunday was this post:

"We continue to pray for two of our members who are currently in ICU.

Alex Alfaro is a five year veteran of the MFD and Tony Caldwell is a seventeen year veteran of the MFD."

There is also a GoFundMe page for Alfaro, which says he's expecting a child in September.

It is not entirely clear where the firefighters as hospitalized and the MFFA 1784 President didn't have additional information Monday morning.