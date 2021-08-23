x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis firefighters union says two members are in intensive care with COVID-19

Memphis Fire Fighters Association 1784 posted an update Sunday on their Facebook page.
Credit: Memphis Fire Fighters Association Local 1784
From MFFA Local 1784: "Alex Alfaro (left) is a five year veteran of the MFD and Tony Caldwell (right) is a seventeen year veteran of the MFD."

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We've learned two members of Memphis Fire Department are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

On Memphis Fire Fighters Association 1784 Facebook page Sunday was this post:

"We continue to pray for two of our members who are currently in ICU.

Alex Alfaro is a five year veteran of the MFD and Tony Caldwell is a seventeen year veteran of the MFD."

There is also a GoFundMe page for Alfaro, which says he's expecting a child in September.

It is not entirely clear where the firefighters as hospitalized and the MFFA 1784 President didn't have additional information Monday morning.

We continue to pray for two of our members who are currently in ICU. Alex Alfaro (left) is a five year veteran of the MFD and Tony Caldwell (right) is a seventeen year veteran of the MFD.

Posted by Memphis Fire Fighters Association Local 1784 on Sunday, August 22, 2021

Related Articles