Memphis firefighters union says two members are in intensive care with COVID-19

Memphis Fire Fighters Association 1784 posted an update Sunday on their Facebook page.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — We've learned two members of Memphis Fire Department are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

On Memphis Fire Fighters Association 1784 Facebook page Sunday was this post:

"We continue to pray for two of our members who are currently in ICU.

Alex Alfaro is a five year veteran of the MFD and Tony Caldwell is a seventeen year veteran of the MFD."

There is also a GoFundMe page for Alfaro, which says he's expecting a child in September.

It is not entirely clear where the firefighters as hospitalized and the MFFA 1784 President didn't have additional information Monday morning.