Memphis florists remind customers of cost increases, flower supply issues ahead of Mother's Day

The National Retail Federation is predicting the most expensive Mother's Day on average amid inflation and global supply chain issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Retail Federation predicts this will be the most expensive Mother's Day on record.

Those cost and supply challenges are especially being felt at local, mom and pop florists in Memphis.

"We are still waiting on boxes to come in for (Saturday) and hopefully they'll get in for Mother's Day, we got 60 boxes in (Thursday) night of flowers," Rachel's Flowers & Gifts Owner Rachel Greer said.

Inside the store on the Friday before Mother's Day, it's the busiest time of the year and the most stressful in years.

"The prices are up, the freight system is not covering the full market, we are just working hard to get the flowers here as quick as we can," Greer added.

Greer said that the double whammy of inflation and the global supply crunch means bouquets and arrangements aren't what they used to cost.

"Last year, our average order was $65 to $75," Greer said. "My average order this year is $125."

The price surge is impacting everything from the cost per stem to vases, large or small.

"Oh, our glassware has doubled, I'm a regular every night at the Goodwill store, trying to get glass," Greer said.

Greer offered suggestions on how to celebrate mom more cost-effectively, but with the same care and creativity.

"You have to leave it open, give us some wiggle room to figure out what is going to give us the most value for your money and make the prettiest presentation," Greer said. "Grab a substitute too with pretty patio pots, pretty European gardens, things that have more longevity than cut flowers."