Memphis Food & Wine Festival cancels 2020 event

“Bigger and Better Than Ever” festival to come in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Faced with current uncertainties stemming from the impact of COVID-19, the Memphis Food & Wine Festival will not present its 2020 event at The Live Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden originally scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The Festival will return in October of 2021.

Since its inaugural event in 2016, the Memphis Food & Wine Festival has donated over $325,000 to FedExFamilyHouse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital thanks to the support and generosity of the Memphis community. “We remain committed to the cause and the community, and we plan to come back bigger and better than ever in 2021,” stated festival board chairman Al LaRocca.

The Memphis Food & Wine Festival brings top chefs and vintners from around the world to Memphis for an event that has grown in popularity and stature each year. In 2021 the appeal for festival-goers will continue to be spending an evening under the stars, interacting face-to-face with leading chefs and vintners from across the nation, tasting food designed to dazzle for this specific event, sampling more than 150 wines, and enjoying the best of Memphis music.

The festival board does not plan to remain idle until next fall, however. Adds LaRocca, “Our team is exploring the possibilities of smaller events in the spring of 2021. Our Chef Dinner Series in 2019 proved to be a big hit among foodies and local restauranteurs, and we want to explore how to bring back that concept, subject to COVID-19 restrictions. Look for further announcements and updates here.