Ryan Silverfield snags four verbal commitments following skills camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the University of Memphis football program wrapped up their individual prospect camp, head coach Ryan Silverfield snagged four new verbal commitments from the class of 2023.
Johnsley Barbas, a safety out of Centennial High School in Georgia, was the first to announce via Twitter.
Johnsley received offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and others before choosing the Memphis Tigers, according to 247 sports.
Carson Black is a three-star QB out of Fort-Mill, South Carolina, also announcing his commitment to Memphis via Twitter.
passing up on Cincinnati, South Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.
The third is offensive lineman Landon Zaldivar out of Oklahoma. The 6'5" 300-pound o-lineman announced his commitment early Sunday via Twitter as well.
The Tigers snagged an additional commit from Parker Peterson out of Alpharetta late Sunday night.
Peterson adds to the offensive line as a 6'7", 280-pound offensive tackle.