Ryan Silverfield snags four verbal commitments following skills camp

The Memphis Tigers football team looking to add to both side of the ball with verbal commitment across the south in 2023 class.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after the University of Memphis football program wrapped up their individual prospect camp, head coach Ryan Silverfield snagged four new verbal commitments from the class of 2023.

Johnsley Barbas, a safety out of Centennial High School in Georgia, was the first to announce via Twitter.

Johnsley received offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and others before choosing the Memphis Tigers, according to 247 sports.

Carson Black is a three-star QB out of Fort-Mill, South Carolina, also announcing his commitment to Memphis via Twitter.

After a great conversation with @RSilverfield I am BLESSED to say I am committed to the University of Memphis!!! @tcramsey19 @MemphisFB @TheLandanSalem pic.twitter.com/myKkxwJ2gt — Carson Black (@CarsonBlack16) June 11, 2022

passing up on Cincinnati, South Carolina, Louisville, and Virginia Tech.

The third is offensive lineman Landon Zaldivar out of Oklahoma. The 6'5" 300-pound o-lineman announced his commitment early Sunday via Twitter as well.

After an amazing official visit, I’m excited to say that I have committed to the University of Memphis!! Blessed to be able to continue my athletic and academic career, time to ball up as a Tiger! 🐅@RSilverfield @CoachJimBridge @david6glidden @RecruitJenksFB @MemphisFB pic.twitter.com/InmNClvePb — Landon Zaldivar (@LandonZaldivar) June 12, 2022

The Tigers snagged an additional commit from Parker Peterson out of Alpharetta late Sunday night.