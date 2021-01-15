Memphis football student-athletes rank 4th nationally in graduation rate among bowl teams

The Graduation Success Rate for Memphis’ Black football student-athletes is up from 78% to 88%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football’s student-athletes ranked fourth nationally in Graduation Success Rate (GSR) among 2020-21 bowl teams at 90% behind Northwestern (97%), Notre Dame (91%) and Wisconsin (91%).

While the national GSR for bowl-bound student-athletes declined from 79.1% in 2019 to 78% in 2020, the GSR for Memphis football student-athletes improved from 82% to 90%.

The GSR for Memphis’ Black football student-athletes rose from 78% to 88% while the national GSR for Black football student-athletes decreased from 73.8% to 73.4% during the last two years.

“I am proud of the effort and attention our student-athletes, coaches and administrators have shown over the years toward educating and graduating all of our student-athletes,” said director of athletics Laird Veatch. “I can’t thank our CAAS staff and counselors enough for the tremendous job they have done implementing programming and day-to-day operational procedures that help our students succeed and graduate. I must thank the University and faculty as well, because the communication they provide to our CAAS staff is greatly appreciated and vital to the success of not only student-athletes, but all students at the University of Memphis.”

In fall 2020, 45 Memphis football student-athletes placed on the academic honor roll (3.0 GPA), 20 were named to the dean’s list (3.5 GPA) and one had a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I am extremely proud of our student-athletes for their hard work and determination in the classroom and on the field,” said head coach Ryan Silverfield. “When you come to Memphis, you are going to graduate, go to bowl games and win championships. I appreciate the support system that we have in place at the University of Memphis and Memphis Athletics that allows our student-athletes to reach their goals with a foundation for life after football.”

Brady White was the winner of the 31st William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda. The Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the Academic Heisman, is presented to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.