Garbage & recycling pickups are changing due to COVID-19 staffing issues

The City of Memphis Solid Waste management said about 25% of our solid waste crews have contracted COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is making some changes to waste collections due to the impact COVID-19 is having on the Solid Waste management workforce.

The city said starting Monday until further notice, garbage and recycling will be collected together.

The full news release is below:

The City of Memphis Solid Waste management is aware and understands residents’ concerns regarding recent collection delays. Due to the pandemic, approximately 25% of our solid waste crews have contracted the Covid-19 virus or are in quarantine, which has impacted service.

As a result of these extensive absences, we are unable to fully staff the waste and recycling work forces. Beginning Monday, December 7, 2020 until further notice, solid waste crews will collect garbage and recycling as one (combined collection removal) to mitigate collections delays. Residents should bring their garbage and recycling carts curbside by 7 a.m. on your regularly scheduled day. Crews will continue to work extra shifts to service your areas to the best of their ability.

We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience and thank you for your cooperation and support during this unprecedented time.

To avoid recycling interruptions, residents can utilize three Recycling Drop Off Convenience Center s that will remain open seven days a week—Monday through Sunday between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recycling drop off locations are offered at:

DOWNTOWN – MUD ISLAND DR. (NORTH ENTRANCE OF MUD ISLAND PARK)

– MUD ISLAND DR. (NORTH ENTRANCE OF MUD ISLAND PARK) SOUTHEAST – HICKORY HILL CENTER (3910 RIDGEWAY)

– HICKORY HILL CENTER (3910 RIDGEWAY) EAST MEMPHIS – (APPROX. 300 YRDS. OFF GERMANTOWN PKWY S., JUST SOUTH OF THE SHELBY SHOWPLACE ARENA AT THE AGRICENTER INTERNATIONAL)