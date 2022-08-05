Police say girl overdosed after coming into contact with straw with drugs on it

Officers were called to the 700 block of Regent Place near the Soulsville area about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a child overdosed Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a girl was found overdosing and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. She is listed as critical but stable. They did not say how old the girl is.

Investigators told ABC24 that it appears the girl came into contact with a straw that had some sort of drugs on it. They did not say what kind of drugs.