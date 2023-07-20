Memphis Housing Authority holds grand opening for new clinic

Knight Development said they plan to have additional clinics and mobile support in the future.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Housing Authority and Knight Development held a grand opening for its first clinic with Matter Health at 838 Walker Boulevard on Thursday.

According to the press release from Knight Development, the clinic will provide low-income senior residents with preventive primary care, a necessity to many in the Memphis community.

“Clinics, such as the one at College Park, are part of a growing trend to improve health and achieve health equity by connecting health and housing in affordable housing communities,” Dexter Washington, Chief Executive Officer of Memphis Housing Authority, said. “For Memphis Housing Authority and Knight Development, our shared goal is to help our residents maintain a healthy home during their stay with us."

The clinic will provide wellness exams, chronic care management, lab services, preventative screenings, prescription management, specialty care referrals and more, according to Knight Development.