Here's how non-profit organizations can apply for Memphis City Council Community Grant Program

Those who wish to apply for the grant program must apply online. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on October 31.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council Community Grant Program reopened its application period and is now accepting grant applications until October 31.

According to the city council, the grant program helps nonprofit organizations continue their influence in the Memphis community on a broader spectrum, and with financial backing from the Memphis City Council.

The council said its goal is to improve Memphis through local programs that prioritize crime and drug prevention, empowering the youth, developing the economy, and closing wealth gaps to end poverty.

The council said any 501©(3) organization located in Memphis that has been operating under its tax-exempt status for at least two years before applying is eligible to apply.

Organizations must provide proof that it successfully provides the services that it claims to offer and proof that it is currently operating.