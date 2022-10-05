Here's how you can bowl with the Memphis Grizzlies

Fans can attend the Grizz Bowl at Andy B's bowling alley and bowl with Grizzlies players and the coaching staff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies will host Grizz Bowl at Andy B’s bowling alley in Bartlett Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The franchise said all proceeds from bowling night will go to St. Jude to support continued cancer research, contributing to the hospitals mission to find cures for cancer and save children’s lives.

Different ticket options are available for anyone who wants to attend the Grizz Bowl. Attendees can purchase VIP bowling experience tickets for a group of six or individual general admission passes that afford two hours of bowling time.

Those who gather a bowling team together can compete in single elimination bowling tournaments. Competitive bowling teams can also participate in a competitive tournament that awards first, second and third place winners, Memphis Grizzlies said.

Memphis Grizzlies said all ticket options include complimentary food, drinks and unlimited access to arcade games.