Memphis Grizzlies continue season of giving with 'Grizz Shop Local' Saturday

'Grizz Shop Local' will be held Nov. 27, from 3-6 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies continue their season of giving with "Grizz Shop Local", an in-person shopping event on Saturday, November 27.

You can participate in 'Small Business Saturday' in the FedExForum Grand Lobby from 3-6 p.m. The event will feature Memphis-area small businesses.

Cynthia Daniels & Co. in partnership with the Grizzlies, first created the event in 2020 to help support small, local businesses during the pandemic.

This special shopping event will feature 20-25 Memphis-area small businesses, where shoppers will find exclusive offers, including a Grizz Shop Local branded reusable shopping bag for the first 1,000 shoppers.

Shoppers will also receive free Pretzel Bites at the WynnBET Sports Bar with any bar purchase.