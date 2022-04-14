Grizzlies to release additional seats for Game 1 on Friday

Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. CT at the FedExForum Box Office and online.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced they'll release a limited number of additional Plaza and Pinnacle Level seats for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday during the team's Playoff Plaza Party.

According to a release, tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. CT at the FedExForum Box Office and online. There's a limit of four tickets per game.

A limited number of Terrace Level Tickets are also still available online.

The Grizzlies will host the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m. CT. You can catch the game nationally on ESPN and regionally on Bally Sports Southeast.