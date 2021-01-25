Memphis Grizzlies now among the worst in the NBA for Covid cancellations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have a Covid problem. To stay within the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team has had to cancel yet another game.

If you're keeping score, the Grizzlies have a distinction that's hardly something to brag about. In fact, this latest cancellation has Memphis tied with the Washington Wizards as the two teams who've had the most games (6) canceled due to the pandemic. In the case of Memphis, it's the fifth game in a row. Only the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns come close with three games canceled each.