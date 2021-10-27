Memphis groups held webinar on blight and how it affects neighborhoods in the city

The organizations discussed everything from how developers can purchase vacant properties, to how land banks along with community land trust operate - walking you through the application process when purchasing a property.



"We are looking for the eligibility of your history of owning properties, which is the statement of your qualifications. So whatever your project that you are proposing - what can you say or show that you got experience in being able to activate whatever it is this project you are looking to and have the support,” said Leslie Smith, Executive Director, Blight Authority of Memphis.



The goal in these programs is to help reduce the occurrence of blight, which can threaten the security along with stability and growth in Memphis neighborhoods.