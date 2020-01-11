Memphis Health Center partners with City of Millington for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Testing took place in the parking lot of the Crosspoint Baptist Church off Highway 51 in Millington.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — As the battle with COVID-19 cases continues, health officials stress that if you aren’t feeling well, you should be tested.

The Memphis Health Center partnered with the City of Millington hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday.

Organizers say we’re in the middle of flu season and now is not the time avoid testing.