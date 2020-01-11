x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Memphis Health Center partners with City of Millington for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Testing took place in the parking lot of the Crosspoint Baptist Church off Highway 51 in Millington.
Credit: Local 24 News Photographer
MHC partners with City of Millington to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — As the battle with COVID-19 cases continues, health officials stress that if you aren’t feeling well, you should be tested. 

The Memphis Health Center partnered with the City of Millington hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday. 

Testing took place in the parking lot of the Crosspoint Baptist Church off Highway 51 in Millington. 

Organizers say we’re in the middle of flu season and now is not the time avoid testing. 

“Testing and tracking contacts are our best weapon against COVID-19,” said City of Memphis Police Chief Bryan Childress. 