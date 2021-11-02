Memphis home, high school in Ripley among latest Tennessee places named to national historic register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee state officials said an eclectic urban house in Memphis and a former school in Ripley, along with a rural church and a theatre in Middle Tennessee, have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Tennessee Historical Commission released the names of the four culturally significant properties on Monday. They are the Daniel Hanley House in Memphis, Lauderdale High School in Ripley, the Dixie Theatre in Lewisburg, and Parker's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Portland.
“Tennessee has a tremendous inheritance of important historic places that are highlighted by the diversity of these recent National Register listings.” said State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director Patrick McIntyre.
Read the descriptions on the historic places from the Tennessee Historic Commission below:
Daniel Haney House (Memphis - Shelby County)
- An eclectic version of an American Foursquare residence in Memphis, the 1912 Daniel Haney house is 2 ½ stories, sheathed in weatherboards and capped by a multi-hipped roof. The American Foursquare is a form – square or rectangular and often with dormers – that has different styles applied to it. The Haney residence has brackets under the eaves, a wraparound porch, two-story bay and several styles of windows that reflect the earlier Queen Anne style of architecture. The symmetry of the facade, porch columns and railing and main entry with sidelights and transom suggest the popular Classical/Colonial Revival style. Comprising the more ornate Queen Anne and the less ornate classical style, this combination is known as Free Classic and was a popular transitional style in the early 20th century. The Haney house is a good example of this form and style.
Lauderdale High School (Ripley - Lauderdale County)
- Located in Ripley, the county seat of Lauderdale County, the Lauderdale High School is an important example of how African Americans utilized schools as multi-purpose community buildings. While the education of African American youth during Jim Crow may have been the primary focus of the school building, Lauderdale High School was the focus for many civic and social activities. The core of the school building was built in 1912 as the Lauderdale County Training School, but around 1950 the school was expanded to its current size and appearance as part of the “separate but equal” doctrines of that time. It was not until after the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare mentioned cutting off funds for counties failing to meet desegregation guidelines, that the Lauderdale High School closed in 1969.
Dixie Theatre (Lewisburg - Marshall County)
- Lewisburg’s Dixie Theatre was built on the city’s courthouse square in 1936. The two-story brick building with muted Art Deco detailing was remodeled in 1978, 1994 and 1997. Opening in 1936, the theatre became a major part of the entertainment history of Lewisburg. Live performances as well as movies were featured. The Boyd family first opened a theatre on the square in 1913 but moved their theatre operations to this building in 1936. The new building featured air conditioning and cushioned seats. Like many theatres in the South, the Dixie Theatre was segregated. African American patrons had to enter a separate door and were only allowed balcony seating; there were no restroom facilities for African American patrons. The theatre was updated several times in an effort to attract movie-goers. Closing in 1985, the Marshall County Community Theatre purchased the building around 1993-4 and opened it for performances in 1995.
Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery (Portland - Sumner County)
- The Parker’s Chapel property includes the 1956 brick church building, 1970 concrete block fellowship hall and the historic cemetery (1885). A unique feature of the complex is that local craftsman Joe Cornelius Coakley carved about 2 dozen grave markers and the cornerstone of the church building. Freed slaves established the church soon after the American Civil War. During the first part of the 20th century, a Rosenwald School (gone) was built on adjacent property, making this immediate area the center of the community. Homecomings, sports and meetings such as the garden club and community improvement club were popular. The church also hosted events relating to desegregation and voting rights. Events continue to be held at the church and fellowship hall.
The Associated Press contributed to the story.