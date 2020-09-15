Costs of Memphis-area homes are going up, up, up

The Memphis Area Association of Realtors reports at 13% increase of homes in its August report.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The cost of homes in the Memphis-area is going up as the Memphis Area Association of Realtors reports, despite a pandemic, it's a booming market.

According to the most recent report by MAAR, the prices of homes have gone up double digit percentage points.

In the August report, the median sales price was up 13.5% from the year before.

"Surprisingly, it has been completely bananas, for a lack of better terms, I’m kind of speechless sometimes with how insane the housing market is," MAAR President Kathyrn Garland said. "The pandemic has only fueled what we had an issue with was inventory.”

Garland said the low inventory of homes up for sale is what is driving up prices. She said it's making for a very competitive market for home buyers.

“[Houses] selling within 24-48 hours, sometimes hours," she said.

Not only that, people are putting down offers thousands over the listing prices.

Because of that, the median sales price for homes sold in August was $185,000, up from $163,000 the year before.

"Everybody tends to say it’s a seller market because of the competitiveness that is going on right now, which is true, but I’ll also look at its also a buyers market too because of the interest rates," Garland said.

Garland said record low interest rates are also helping to drive the market.