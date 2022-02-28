Memphis house fire injures 4 overnight

The Memphis Fire Department said an electrical malfunction caused the fire, which cost over $30,000 in damages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire in Memphis left four people injured Sunday night.

The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) responded to a single-story fire around 8:00 p.m. at the 7000 block of Winding Path Cove near Bartlett.

They battled the fire and had it under control about 30 minutes later.

MFD said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire department estimates the damage to the house to be around $25,000, with an additional $7,500 in damage to the contents inside.

MFD said they've determined the cause to be an electrical malfunction inside the house, and it's unclear whether a smoke detector was inside the house.

@ABC24Memphis this is a house fire that happened last night on Windingpath Cove in East Memphis. pic.twitter.com/YBHvdVQtek — mj (@UnderaWingCaddo) February 28, 2022