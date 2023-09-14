x
Home engulfed in flames after garage fire in Sunset Trace

24 Firefighters made the scene and assisted in this incident, SCFD said.
Credit: Shelby County Fire Department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD)said 24 firefighters helped with fighting a housefire in Sunset Trace on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Shelby County Fire Department said they got a call from a resident in the New Brownsville Road area that their garage was on fire. 

Firefighters said fire and smoke was showing from the garage and the 2nd floor area above the garage when they arrived. 

Around 40 minutes after firefighters arrived, the fire was under control, according to the SCFD. 

SCFD and Millington Fire Personnel were on the scene a few additional hours conducting salvage and overhaul and extinguishing hot spots in the house, according to SCFD.

24 Firefighters made the scene and assisted in this incident, SCFD said.

The Shelby County Fire Department said there were no injuries of civilians or firefighters.

Structure Fire in Unincorporated North Shelby County Tennessee Shelby County Tennessee (Thursday, September 14th...

Posted by Shelby County Fire Department on Thursday, September 14, 2023

