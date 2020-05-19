All major events for Memphis in May Festival to be held in Tom Lee Park in 2021

This is unrelated to the 2020 festival, which was postponed until October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May International Festival is pleased to announce that all three major events for the 20 21 Edition of the Memphis in May International Festival will remain on the riverfront downtown in Tom Lee Park next year.

Festival organizers received the good news that any development work planned by the MRPP for Tom Lee Park next year will take place outside the park grounds until after the 2021 festival, clearing the way for another exciting Memphis in May on the river.

“Thousands of our patrons from across the country and around the world make plans months in advance to travel to Memphis for our events and now we can let them know we will be in our Tom Lee Park home again next year,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “We are excited to be able confirm that our events in 2021 will take place along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown Memphis as they have for over four decades."

Dates for the 45th Annual Edition of the Memphis in May International Festival in 2021 are as follows:

Beale Street Music Festival, April 30-May 2, 2021, World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 12-15, 2021 and Great American River Run, May 29, 2021.