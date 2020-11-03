Memphis in May has no plans to cancel Beale Street Music Festival amid coronavirus fears

With Coachella being the latest event to postpone due to COVID-19, Memphis in May officials say there are no plans to cancel Beale St. Music Festival.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coachella is the latest event to postpone due to coronavirus fears but Memphis in May officials say there’s no plan to do the same for Beale Street Music Festival.

Coachella was scheduled to happen the weekends of April 10th and 17th. Event organizers announced Tuesday night it would be postponed to October 9th and 16th.

Memphis in May Vice President of Marketing Robert Griffin said confidently there are no plans to cancel or reschedule any May events including music fest.

Despite other music and sporting events canceling due to coronavirus fears and trying to limit the spread of the virus, Griffin said BSMF is in a different position.

For one, he said, those events are preparing to happen within the next few days or weeks. There are still more than 50 days that separate now and BSMF which begins May 1st.

"I hate to see these others events that are having to pause and it works out to the timing because their timing is hitting right as the concern and the apprehension regarding the coronavirus, and frankly the spread, is ramping up whereas I think we've got a little more time,” Griffin said.

While the full scope of COVID-19 and how it will progress into the summer isn’t yet known, medical experts tend to agree that season flus decrease in the warmer, summer months. That’s reassuring for Memphis in May officials.