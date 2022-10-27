Memphis in May to honor Malaysia for 2023 festival

MIM officials said Malaysia is the eighth Asian country selected to be represented at the citywide festival.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May will honor the country of Malaysia for the 2023 international festival.

MIM officials said Malaysia is the eighth Asian country selected to be represented at the citywide festival. Memphis in May will host cultural and education exhibits throughout the month of May, and there will be live performances, lectures, and more during MIM International Week from May 8 through 14, 2023.

A country of about 33 million people, the official language is Malay, and Islam is the official religion. As Malaya, Malaysia gained independence from the British Empire in 1957, and has since evolved into 13 states in 1963.

MIM said its one of the wealthiest countries in that region, with a GDP of $902.6 billion. Primary exports include electronics, chemicals, semiconductor chips, natural rubber, palm oil, and petroleum. They said Tennessee in 2021, Tennessee received $1.85 billion in imports and exported $147 million in trade with the country.

Business and government leaders are scheduled to take a group cultural tour of the country led by Memphis in May Board Chair Leigh Shockey March 11 through 19, 2023.

“Malaysia is a culturally rich nation with a cosmopolitan capital city that serves as headquarters for a prosperous economy,” said Leigh Shockey, 2023 Memphis in May Board Chair, in a news release. “We are excited to share the stories and exotic culture of this important country with Memphis and discover how Malaysia is known as ‘truly Asia.’”