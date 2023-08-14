Memphis in May might have to move again from Tom Lee Park due to damage costs

Damage costs were $1.4 million dollars, making the barbecue festival's future in Tom Lee Park uncertain.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis in May might have to move again because it can't afford to pay for damage done during the barbeque festival this year.

Every spring, Memphis in May brings in top entertainment and some of the world's best barbecue. However, the event has also had its share of drama ever since it had to move out of downtown's Tom Lee Park due to a $61-million renovation.

This year, Memphis in May was able to move back to Tom Lee Park, but damage costs were $1.4 million dollars, putting the barbecue festival's future there in jeopardy.

Memphis in May paid a $250,000-dollar damage deposit, and the city pledged $500,000 on their end. So, the international festival is actually on the hook for about $675,000, not the full $1.4 million.

The festival's organizers received the hefty invoice from Memphis River Parks on August 2. Memphis in May President James Holt sent an email to barbecue festival participants last week listing the damage report details, pricing out asphalt repairs, landscape repairs and other general conditions.

Holt took this issue up with the city council and Mayor Jim Strickland, who advised filing an insurance claim. Strickland also said they hired a separate third-party to evaluate the damages, and the million-dollar figure comes from that independent person.

Memphis in May spokesperson Randy Blevins responded in an email, saying they have submitted a claim with their insurance carrier and "will have a statement at the appropriate time."

We are still waiting on a response from the third-party damage assessor and Memphis River Parks.