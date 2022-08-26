City won't get involved in dispute between Memphis in May and River Parks Partnership, says mayor

“Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and does not achieve positive results for Memphis," said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday the City of Memphis would not intervene in the dispute between Memphis in May officials and the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

In a statement sent to ABC24, Mayor Strickland said, “Constant bickering between MIM and MRPP is not acceptable and does not achieve positive results for Memphis. I will not negotiate any agreements through media.”

In a letter to Memphis in May and Memphis River Parks officials, City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen went further, saying, “The City has been asked, yet again, to get involve and mediate your disputes. We decline to do so.”

He continued, “This continued inability to find solutions and work towards the same goal is harmful to our City and diminishes the efforts of your respective organizations.”

He ended the letter saying the City expected the two groups to adhere to agreements and contracts, and to operate under those agreements accordingly.

This all comes after MIM officials said Thursday evening that the festival is planned for Tom Lee Park in 2023, but they have many concerns about what it will be like. They said they do not yet have a lease, and the festival can’t afford a high damage fee which substantially increased. The MIM officials also said the festival will be smaller because there won’t be enough space for the usual stages and tents at Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.