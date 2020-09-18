Loaded gun found in passenger’s carry-on at Memphis International Airport

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags. They can be checked, but there are regulations that must be followed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration says screeners found a loaded firearm at a checkpoint at Memphis International Airport Friday morning.

TSA agents detected the gun about 6:00 a.m. in a passenger’s carry-on at a checkpoint. They said the gun was a Smith & Wesson 9mm with a loaded magazine. Airport police seized the bag and escorted the person carrying it out of the area.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Kevin McCarthy, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director for MEM. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

The passenger has not been identified, and possible charges have not been released.

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags. They can be checked, but there are regulations that must be followed.

This is the 36th gun found by TSA officers at security checkpoints at the Memphis airport in 2020. A total of 46 were discovered there last year.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/civil-enforcement

For more information about TSA prohibited items, please follow these links: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all