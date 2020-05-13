Memphis International Airport officials warn about unofficial airport websites

The official MEM website is www.flymemphis.com.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) is warning passengers about visiting unofficial airport websites that may contain inaccurate information about MEM and other airport services. The official MEM website is www.flymemphis.com.

The unofficial sites are not affiliated with MEM and are generally promoted as “guides.” In addition to inaccurate information, some of these sites include hotel and transportation booking features that are not available on flymemphis.com. Some of these sites may also include unauthorized images copied from flymemphis.com and other airports.

In some cases, these unofficial sites have contacted local organizations to promote and link to their “guide.”

Similar unofficial airport sites have been reported by numerous other airports across the nation, and the issue has been a topic of industry discussion.

“We want to make sure that our passengers have the most accurate and up to date information about MEM, and the official website for our airport is www.flymemphis.com,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “In addition, we recommend that passengers remain vigilant and avoid conducting travel-related business through any type of unofficial site.”