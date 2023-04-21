Memphis International Airport to receive $11.65 million in federal funds, announces Congressman Cohen

The resources are moving through the FAA's Airport Improvement Grant Program and were said to be made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Supporting the reconstruction of the taxiway at the Memphis International Airport as well as the installation of new taxi lighting is what $11.65 million in federal funding is said to be set up for, according to Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen.

The resources are moving through the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Airport mprovement Grant Program and were said to be made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“This is great news for the Memphis International Airport, and for all the local passengers, businesses and workers who utilize it,” Congressman Cohen said. “Our international airport is responsible for helping the Memphis metropolitan area generate billions of dollars in revenue annually, and it facilitates all sorts of travel for millions of Americans every single year. Now, funding through our infrastructure bill is going to help them shore up aging taxiways and become even more efficient — that means increased travel and economic activity, more output and more jobs.”

The IIJA was passed in November 2021, and supporters hoped to be able to deliver recourses that would help strengthen Memphis and the region's local economy as well as communities.

Substantial reinvestments in America's airports are said to be included in the IIJA, including $15 billion specifically for airport improvements through the FAA.

Until the 2026 fiscal year, Memphis International as well as other regional airports are to continue to receive increased FAA investments under the new infrastructure law.

“The Memphis International Airport has undergone some exciting and truly generational transformations lately, and I know that Scott Brockman and his team have a list of other important priorities they’re ready to get started on,” Cohen said. “The IIJA is giving them the resources they need to gear up and get going, and it’s great to see the wheels moving forward for them and for Memphis.”

Specifically, the second phase of Taxiway A West reconstruction will be funded in Memphis, which is said to involve reconstructing the remaining 1,427 feet of the existing 3,200-foot taxiway pavement that has "reached the end of its useful life."

A new lighting system for Taxiway A West is also said to be funded in order to enhance safe airfield operations during low-visibility conditions.