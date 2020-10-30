Memphis International Airport is doing better than others amid the COVID-19 pandemic

This as renovations continue on Concourse B, The on schedule to open in the summer of next year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is doing better than others.

Let me repeat that.

MEMPHIS IS DOING BETTER THAN OTHERS - when it comes to business recovery at the Memphis International Airport.

According to airport spokesman Glen Thomas, “Memphis recovery has actually tracked 10% higher than the industry average. People are traveling to and from Memphis at a higher rate than other cities. That said, traffic is still down quite a bit compared to last year.”

The airline industry was hit hard, and continues to be hit hard, by the pandemic.

“Right now,” said Thomas, “... passenger traffic is down by about 55%, compared to 2019 at this time. At the height of the pandemic it was down by 95% and that was nationwide, not just in Memphis.”

Thomas said the coming holidays are expected to be busier. Thanksgiving week, for example, he said.

“We can expect probably our busiest week since the middle of March, when the pandemic hit.”

If you do head out to the airport, you won’t be able to ignore what the future will be. The normally busiest passenger concourse, Concourse B, is getting a $245-million makeover.

“It’s beginning to take shape in terms of what the passenger experience will be,” he said. “You can see the glass. We’ve got higher ceilings. A lot of the construction work on the exterior has been completed. Now we’re focusing on the interior.”

The new concourse is on schedule to open in the summer of next year.