Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis

ABC24 crews are working to gather more information about the situation on Getwell.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border.

Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.

MPD tweeted out that the department is receiving many calls about various situations, and they are responding, but that "no incident has occurred that would cause harm to the public."

They went on to say they encourage the community to remain vigilant but calm.

We are working to gather more information about the situation, and will update as it becomes available.

