Memphis musician and actor Kia Shine appearing in new Netflix movie

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Kia Shine, a Memphis musician and actor, is continuing to expand his talents beyond music and television appearances as a supporting actor in his new movie, which will be featured on Netflix.
Shine is in "They Cloned Tyrone," a critically acclaimed dark sci-fi comedy, with actor Jamie Foxx.
He said he feels blessed to work with talented actors in the film and be part of black representation in movies.
"I want to be able to inspire," he said. "It's also a testament to if you are not growing, you are dying. And I think you have to keep growing and learning, you know what I mean, and not being stagnant. To me that's what it represents, and not being put in a box."
This marks Shine's second movie appearance since "Superfly" in 2018.