Memphis musician and actor Kia Shine appearing in new Netflix movie

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Kia Shine, a Memphis musician and actor, is continuing to expand his talents beyond music and television appearances as a supporting actor in his new movie, which will be featured on Netflix.

"I want to be able to inspire," he said. "It's also a testament to if you are not growing, you are dying. And I think you have to keep growing and learning, you know what I mean, and not being stagnant. To me that's what it represents, and not being put in a box."