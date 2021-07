The new owner wants to transform a property on Central Ave. into a 7-story hotel and 6-story apartment and office building.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A new $100-million development could be coming to the University of Memphis area.

The Land Use Control Board approved the plans to rezone a property in the 3500 block of Central Avenue. The site was recently owned by the Church of Christ, Scientist.

