Memphis lands on “Best and Worst Drivers by City” list, and the ranking will surprise you

The rankings are based on accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many of you already know, Memphis has been at the top or near the top of a few national rankings. Memphis barbecue is mouth-watering, well known, and highly ranked. Memphis is one of the most charitable cities per capita. On the downside, Memphis has a high violent crime rate and high poverty rate. Now, another ranking has Memphis in its mouth, and the results will surprise you.

The topic of the list is driving. So, without further delay, here it is: Memphis drivers are ranked the 5th best in the country. You read that correctly: best. As in, not worst.

The rankings were compiled by QuoteWizard, and are based on accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. According to their annual “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report, Memphis is ranked 58th out of 70 cities for accidents (70th ranked is best with lowest rate of incidents), 56th for DUIs, 64th for speeding, and 62nd for citations.

QuoteWizard “analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country.” More from QuoteWizard: “The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from the 75 largest cities in America. We analyzed 2019 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the 75 cities using QuoteWizard.com. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for its rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.”

According to QuoteWizard, the best driving cities, are:

Birmingham St. Louis Little Rock New Orleans Memphis Louisville Detroit Atlanta Baton Rouge Grand Rapids

The worst driving cities, according to QuoteWizard, are: