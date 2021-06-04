Memphis leaders release new 'Smart Memphis Plan'

The mission is “working to improve the quality of life for all Memphians, every day, and we do it all based on data,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Division of Planning and Development (DPD) has released the Smart Memphis Plan, a guide for how city government can advance use of technology, analysis of data, and deployment of fiber over the next five years to help improve economic opportunity and quality of life for Memphis residents and businesses. This plan is a product of collaboration between DPD, the City’s Office of Performance Management (OPM), Information Technology Division (ITD), and multiple partner divisions and agencies.

The Smart Memphis Plan is informed by and builds on the work of the Memphis 3.0 Comprehensive Plan– the foundational planning document articulating the City’s vision of how to grow smarter, to “build up, not out” — and a culmination of work to advance data-driven governance led by Mayor Jim Strickland.

As growth and investment in Memphis accelerates, the City will face pressing issues ranging from sustainability and energy use to public safety and effective service delivery. The Smart Memphis Plan emphasizes how digital technology and intelligent data management can be harnessed to better serve the people, businesses, and institutions of Memphis.

“Now more than ever, there is a growing need for smart technology and advanced data-driven processes, and by taking an honest assessment of our technology usage presently, the Smart Memphis plan provides a roadmap to ensure the City of Memphis continues to be a leader in data-driven government and challenges us to advance even further,” said Sarah Harris, Office of Performance Management.

One of the core recommendations of the Smart Memphis Plan is to centralize the use of technology and address service delivery and management issues across multiple processes and divisions. This “centralize and repeat” approach lays the foundation for future innovation. The Smart Memphis Plan is organized around six plan elements that address the built environment in Memphis, including: Transportation and Streets, Utilities, Buildings, Public Safety, Digital Equity and Economy, and Public Services. While implementation of the Smart Memphis Plan will span across all City divisions, the Information Technology Division will play a prominent role. The Plan outlines a number of organizational recommendations that are critical to implementation, including investments in software and fiber support, staff resources, technical support, centralized procurement, and policy changes.

“Director Zeanah and his team have put together a comprehensive plan, involving all City of Memphis divisions, that will be transformational from a technology standpoint. The Information Technology Division has clear guidance on where we can assist with moving this plan forward and we are excited about the work ahead,” said Kimberly M. Bailey, Information Technology Division.

Successful implementation of the Smart Memphis Plan is expected to provide the necessary platform for more innovative approaches to municipal service delivery in Memphis. While technology is ever-evolving, the City now has a guide to better incorporate new technologies, translate data into action, and prioritize investments. The foundational recommendations in this plan will create the conditions for a more connected, collaborative, and responsive City government, which supports economic opportunity and high quality of life in our community.

The full Smart Memphis Plan can be viewed online here. For more information, please contact Vivian Ekstrom at vivian.ekstrom@memphistn.gov.