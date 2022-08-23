Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

This event space will be 227,000 square feet and will be used primarily for sports and various events.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center.



Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.

This space will also include a café and an area for concessions.

"When we looked at the history of this area, one thing was always consistent, family, fun, entertainment and sports. There were a lot of people over the years who said, what are we gonna do with the Fairgrounds, and people came up with various ideas, and when the Strickland administration decided to kind of take another crack at this nut in 2017, we said, you know what, why try to go a different direction? Lean in to what's already there and what's been there. So, that's really been the driving force behind what we've done," said Mary Claire Borys, City of Memphis HCD Administrator of Strategic Initiatives.

General Manager of MSEC, Antonio Perez, who was Director of Youth Basketball Programming for the Memphis Grizzlies for 15 years, said this facility provides a venue that the city just hasn't otherwise had.

Perez said their team is working close with Memphis Tourism and Memphis Sports Council, and those two organizations haven't been able to say yes to any hosting opportunities for sports until Memphis Sports and Events Center came about.