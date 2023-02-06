Memphis Lift breaks ground on new resource center for parents in North Memphis

The center will provide resources for parents, like a food pantry, computer lab, uniform closet, and area for educational programs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Lift, a group of citizens aimed at being advocates for parents, broke ground Thursday on a new center in North Memphis.

The center, which will be added to the current structure at 1637 Britton Street, will provide resources for parents, like a food pantry, computer lab, uniform closet, and area for educational programs.

The $1.5 million project will add 3,200 square feet of space, giving more families the opportunity to benefit from the resources offered.

“Our parents should have a great place to come to learn how to advocate for their children. That's what we do here. And they deserve, this community deserves a great pretty building to come to also,” said Sarah Carpenter, Memphis Lift Director. “The Memphis Lift will be ground zero parent training for the nation. The new facility will allow us to triple the offerings and number of families we will serve.”

The center will be named for the late Brenda Rogers, a longtime community advocate.