How hot is too hot for MLGW disconnections?

MLGW said about 3,400 non-paying customers were cut off Monday, but on Tuesday, MLGW announced disconnections are on hold.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — To sit in the house for any period during this heat wave is extremely dangerous, and unfortunately, many people are at risk of doing just that if they can't afford to pay their utility bills or find somewhere cool.

According to MLGW's weather-related moratorium, people won’t see too much relief from the company despite near-record-breaking temperatures outside.

MLGW said it’s all based on the index. In the summer, the heat index must be at least 100 degrees.

Monday's heat index fell three degrees shy of the utility’s 100 degree moratorium policy. To the thousands who were cut off Monday, they said a heat wave is a heat wave and don’t understand the distinction.

The utility said about 3,400 non-paying customers had their power cut off Monday. On Tuesday with a heat index of 105 degrees, MLGW said disconnections are on hold.

However, it can change Wednesday depending on the heat index because the decision is made daily.

MLGW also said people without power because of an overdue balance will not get their power cut back on during a moratorium. Once services have been disconnected, MLGW said customers will need to make a payment on the bill to bring the outstanding balance down to the minimum balance threshold.

MLGW also said it gives unpaying customers 13-35 days after their due date to make a payment before their utilities are cut off.

If a customer is unable to make the payment, the PrePay program is available. For PrePay, 25% of the balance is required to enroll.

The full policy reads:

MLGW will suspend the disconnection of service for Residential Customer accounts for nonpayment, failure to provide proper identification, or failure to meet a service agreement requirement when extreme weather conditions exist. MLGW will use the National Weather Service as the official source used to determine forecast conditions. Rules:

1) The wind chill factor forecast does not exceed 33 degrees Fahrenheit or greater for four (4) or more hours within 24 hours on the day of the scheduled disconnection of service.

2) The heat index forecast will be 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above at any time during a 24-hour period on the day of the scheduled disconnection of service.

3) The heat index forecast will be 95 degrees Fahrenheit or above at any time in a 24-hour period on the day of the scheduled disconnection of service and the Residential Customer is 60 years of age or older, disabled, or certified as dependent upon life support in their home