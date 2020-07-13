MLGW warns about scammers threatening disconnects; what you need to know

The calls may look like they are coming from MLGW, but they are not.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division asks customers to be on alert for scam callers threatening to disconnect service unless immediate payment is made. A technology called “spoofing” makes it look like calls are coming from MLGW, but they are not. Customers who receive these types of calls are urged to hang up on the criminal.

MLGW temporarily suspended service disconnections in March. Disconnections do not resume until August 3.

A reminder for customers, MLGW operators will never personally call customers threatening disconnection, asking the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card or telling the customer to call back with payment. Customers who are unsure of their balance can access their MLGW “My Account” any time to check on what’s due; they can also speak to a Customer Care Agent at 544-6549.