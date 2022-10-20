MLGW announces 2022 student poster contest | Here's what you can win

All students enrolled in grades K-12 attending school or being home-schooled within Shelby County can enter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has announced the theme, prize and entry deadline for their 2022 student poster contest.

The theme this year is disaster preparedness and they’re asking students to help design the newest MLGW Power League Superhero, “Crisis Crusher.”

The contest is designed to allow students to use their imagination and create an image of the “Crisis Crusher” Power League Superhero character while sharing knowledge that students and parents can use to prepare, act and react in crisis situations.

All students enrolled in grades K-12 attending school or being home-schooled within Shelby County can enter.

The contest will be judged in four categories: Elementary school grades K-2, grades 3-5, middle school grades 6-8, and high school grades 9-12.

Each category winner and their teacher will receive a $125 gift card.

The students’ artwork must include an original graphic version of the hero and a disaster preparedness message. The submission must also include the MLGW logo.

If the student chooses to submit a physical entry, it must be mounted on a sturdy mat board, foam board, cardboard or poster board that is suitable for display. The entry including the mounting must measure 11 by 17 inches or it won’t be eligible. Computer generated artwork will be accepted, but framed or laminated entries will not be.

The entries will be judged by how well the student represents the theme in their art, the use of the MLGW logo and approach to the contest theme.