A grant will now allow the utility company to upgrade its infrastructure to be part of a network of 32 charging units on interstates and major highways.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is joining a statewide electric vehicle charging network.

A grant will now allow the utility company to upgrade its infrastructure to be part of a network of 32 charging units on interstates and major highways.

MLGW was one of 12 entities that received $5.2 million from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Valley Authority.