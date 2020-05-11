"Not alone": Mighty Lights to go teal for Alzheimer's Awareness

5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease, dementia according to the Alzheimer's Association. A nonprofit in Memphis stresses that help is available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Mississippi River will glow teal Thursday night as Alzheimer's organizations try to stress help is available for people living with the disease and their loved ones.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.8 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and the nonprofit organization Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Memphis, Inc. wants people to know help is available.

“We want everyone to be aware especially now during the pandemic," Judy Davis, an assistant development director, said. "We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re alone.”

The organization has a therapeutic day service program for people living with the disease. It also provides support and resources for their loved ones.

“We just want everyone to take a breath and realize, 'Hey, we hear you. We’re there for you.," Davis said. "We have two centers here in Memphis that if you need help, we’re here for you.”

Today we Light the World in Teal for #AlzheimersAwareness! Join people & places worldwide in going teal by taking a selfie w/ this sign and post w/ #AFALightTheWorldinTeal (download a printable copy at https://t.co/amKBv1L5er). #AlzheimersAwarenessMonth #alzheimers pic.twitter.com/xCjXNKkdht — Alzheimer's Foundation of America (@alzfdn) November 5, 2020

Davis said the disease will affect everyone whether it's their love one going through it or a caregiver. She should know. For six years, she has cared for her mother Ruth Jane Davis who has dementia.

"This is the longest goodbye I could ever say," Davis said. "My mother is changing and leaving me more every day."

Davis said her mother was once vibrant, a former school teacher who was active and gave back to her community as a Meals on Wheels volunteer. It was her mother's diagnosis, that led Davis to work at Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Memphis.

“When I became a caregiver, I had no idea what to look for," she said. "How to look and so when my mother started going to this facility I realized if there was ever an opportunity where I could be a vessel let people know. This is our message. This is who we are.”

Memphis’ Hernando DeSoto “M” bridge as well as the 1-55 bridge will be lit teal on Thursday in partnership with Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Memphis, Inc. and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA). Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

The display will be joined by more than 320 other sites worldwide in “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 5th.