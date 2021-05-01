Memphis Made Car Show benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank

The event benefitted the Mid-South Food Bank and was free for all to attend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Saturday's weather was perfect for the Memphis Made Car Show out at the Orange Mound park.

The event benefitted the Mid-South Food Bank and was free for all to attend. Organizers encouraged those who attended to bring canned food to feed their fellow Memphians.

Local 24 News talked with some that attended and they felt great about being outside. The best part was seeing some cool cars and the positive impact on the community.