Memphis man arrested after double shooting in Southaven

Officers found Walker and took him into custody without incident.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A Memphis man has been arrested after a double shooting in Southaven on Halloween night.

Southaven Police responded to a shooting at a house party in 200 block of Vault Circle.

Officers found two people dead and a third person wounded on the scene.

During the investigation, DeSoto County issued an arrest warrant for Jeffery Walker of Memphis in connection to the shooting.

Later, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Southaven Police went to the 6800 block of Club Ridge Circle in Memphis.