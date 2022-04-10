Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion

The founder of the men's luxury tailored clothing boutique L.R. Clothier boutique and the President of the organization also created the association to give back.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is the first fashion organization of this sort in the area that focuses on building connections and mentoring up-and-coming artists in the fashion industry.

We spoke with the president of the association, James Davis, about why this is a big deal for the city. This organization consists of models, photographers, hairstylists, and anyone else who is in the fashion industry.

Davis created the group because Memphis has a lot to offer when it comes to fashion. Just like our music and food, our fashion too is unmatched.

The goal is to make Memphis a go-to city for shopping, which will hopefully attract more people and bring in more revenue.

“One thing about the Memphis Fashion Industry Association, it is to help other boutiques and aspiring designers how to build their career in the fashion industry. For example, here at L.R. Clothier, we source clothing worldwide with our products, our manufacturing,” Davis said. “Pepper Hargrove is a collection out of England and we have territory protection. That means, no one within a 50-mile radius can carry the brand, so those types of things are important to know as you’re into the industry.”

It is originality at its finest. Whether it is the clothes, the shoes, accessories, or the hair, better believe it is one of a kind.

“The Memphis Fashion Industry Association is an organization that’s really been needed and the primary purpose is to develop the fashion industry forward for Memphis,” Davis explained. “Not just for Memphis, but surrounding areas. We do that by creating connections, collaborations, and networking and sharing information…and also supporting one another.”

Davis added that another goal here is to build the city up financially using the talent here.

“Fashion is beyond vital. Not just to Memphis. If you are sitting to a major city, there are certain things that you have to have …pro-sports, and downtown shopping is important, and you have to have fashion that you are recognized for,” Davis said. “Memphis has a lot of stylish people, a lot of fashion enthusiasts.”

Davis also owns the L.R. Clothier boutique on Cooper Street, which is a men’s luxury tailored clothing boutique.

He said giving back is also the organization’s goal. As people buy, proceeds will go towards non-profits.

“Responsibility falls upon us. We are the people of the city, we are people of the community. Just what we’re recently doing here at my store…we do a community engagement. We have a collection of pocket squares called ‘pocket-gasms.’ Every month, that particular piece or two pieces goes back to the community,” Davis said.

And for Memphis-Based Designer, Yaya Yogi who is a part of the organization said, she wants people to feel like fashion is their runway, in her clothes.

“You can be who you are, and dress how you want to be. Fashion is who you are. Fashion is when you wake up. Fashion is when you go to sleep. Fashion is when you step out that door and when you want to go and get something to eat,” Yogi explained.

She is the owner and creator of Tabitha Gazelle, a Memphis-based fashion brand that sells everything from wedding gowns to costumes, to men’s clothes.

And Keneshia Gibson who is the creator of Keke Lecole, which is a luxury brand that sells ready-to-wear, and custom-made clothes said that being a part of the fashion association is a big deal because she wants her clothes to impact as many people as possible.