Memphis man killed in fiery crash along I-40 in Haywood County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, killing 45-year-old Robert Flynn Jr.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man is dead after a fiery crash in Haywood County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday along I-40 near mile marker 54 in Haywood County.

Investigators said 45-year-old Robert Flynn Jr. of Memphis and another driver were eastbound on I-40, when Flynn rear-ended the other vehicle. Investigators said Flynn lost control, went across the median, and overturned, sliding into the westbound lane.

A semi headed westbound hit Flynn’s car, and the two vehicles caught fire.

Investigators said Flynn was killed in the crash. No one else was injured. 

