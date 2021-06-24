Memphis man killed in fiery crash along I-40 in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man is dead after a fiery crash in Haywood County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 7:00 p.m. Wednesday along I-40 near mile marker 54 in Haywood County.
Investigators said 45-year-old Robert Flynn Jr. of Memphis and another driver were eastbound on I-40, when Flynn rear-ended the other vehicle. Investigators said Flynn lost control, went across the median, and overturned, sliding into the westbound lane.
A semi headed westbound hit Flynn’s car, and the two vehicles caught fire.
Investigators said Flynn was killed in the crash. No one else was injured.