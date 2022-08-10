Have you seen this man? MPD issues City Watch Alert for man missing for 5 months

Memphis Police said Willie Clinton is homeless and is known to hang out in the area of S. Third and Brooks Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis man who they said has been missing for five months.

Investigators said Clinton is 75-years-old, 5’7” tall and 160 pounds.