x
Local News

Have you seen this man? MPD issues City Watch Alert for man missing for 5 months

Memphis Police said Willie Clinton is homeless and is known to hang out in the area of S. Third and Brooks Road.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Willie Clinton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis man who they said has been missing for five months.

Investigators said Clinton is 75-years-old, 5’7” tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Willie Clinton may be located is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

