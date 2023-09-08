Do you know this man? MPD asking for help identifying man who has been unconscious at hospital for three weeks

Memphis Police said the man was found wandering “aimlessly” in South Memphis and then dropped off at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown patient at Regional One Hospital.

MPD said the man has been unconscious for three weeks.

Investigators said the man was found wandering “aimlessly” in South Memphis and then dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle by a Hispanic man known only as ‘Edwin.’

The patient has a tattoo of ‘Perez’ on his right upper chest.

Anyone who knows who this man is or can help in identifying him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.